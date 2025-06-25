Hovde Group Upgrades Bankwell Financial Group (NASDAQ:BWFG) to Hold

Bankwell Financial Group (NASDAQ:BWFG – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at Hovde Group to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a $38.50 price objective on the bank’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $35.00. Hovde Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 7.69% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on shares of Bankwell Financial Group from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Bankwell Financial Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday.

Bankwell Financial Group Stock Up 1.2%

Shares of BWFG opened at $35.75 on Monday. Bankwell Financial Group has a fifty-two week low of $22.80 and a fifty-two week high of $36.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $34.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.67. The firm has a market cap of $281.35 million, a PE ratio of 22.77 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Bankwell Financial Group (NASDAQ:BWFG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The bank reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $23.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.63 million. Bankwell Financial Group had a return on equity of 4.60% and a net margin of 6.33%.

Insider Transactions at Bankwell Financial Group

In other Bankwell Financial Group news, EVP Steven H. Brunner sold 807 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.36, for a total value of $26,921.52. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,641.28. This trade represents a 34.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders purchased 1,306 shares of company stock valued at $46,585 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 19.48% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BWFG. GM Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in Bankwell Financial Group by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. GM Advisory Group LLC now owns 90,358 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,815,000 after buying an additional 551 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Bankwell Financial Group by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 148,035 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,612,000 after buying an additional 693 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC grew its stake in shares of Bankwell Financial Group by 3.4% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 21,262 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $642,000 after acquiring an additional 702 shares in the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Bankwell Financial Group by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 54,765 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,706,000 after acquiring an additional 918 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Bankwell Financial Group by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,338 shares of the bank’s stock worth $353,000 after acquiring an additional 975 shares during the last quarter. 35.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bankwell Financial Group Company Profile

Bankwell Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bankwell Bank that provides various banking services for individual and commercial customers. It offers various traditional depository products, including checking, savings, money market, and certificates of deposit. The company also provides first mortgage loans secured by one-to-four family owner occupied residential properties for personal use; home equity loans and home equity lines of credit secured by owner occupied one-to-four family residential properties; loans secured by commercial real estate, multi-family dwellings, owner-occupied commercial real estate, and investor-owned one-to-four family dwellings; commercial construction loans for commercial development projects, including apartment buildings and condominiums, as well as office buildings, retail, and other income producing properties; land loans; commercial business loans secured by assignments of corporate assets and personal guarantees of the business owners; loans to finance insurance premiums; overdraft lines of credit; and unsecured personal loans.

