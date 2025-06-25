Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM) Shares Bought by XML Financial LLC

XML Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Free Report) by 5.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,945 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. XML Financial LLC’s holdings in Howmet Aerospace were worth $252,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Howmet Aerospace in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 208.1% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd purchased a new position in Howmet Aerospace during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Howmet Aerospace during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda acquired a new stake in Howmet Aerospace during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.46% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO John C. Plant sold 800,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.96, for a total transaction of $125,568,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 236,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,127,946.24. The trade was a 77.18% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Barbara Lou Shultz sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.17, for a total value of $193,962.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 23,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,575,737.48. This represents a 5.15% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 831,250 shares of company stock valued at $130,517,863 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

Howmet Aerospace Price Performance

HWM opened at $176.71 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $71.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.56, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.44. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a 1 year low of $76.83 and a 1 year high of $177.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $158.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $135.57.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.09. Howmet Aerospace had a return on equity of 27.25% and a net margin of 16.64%. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.53 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Howmet Aerospace Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 9th were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 9th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.23%. Howmet Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.03%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HWM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Howmet Aerospace from $118.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their target price on Howmet Aerospace from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 9th. Northcoast Research upgraded Howmet Aerospace from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a report on Monday, May 5th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $120.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.13.

Howmet Aerospace Company Profile

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

