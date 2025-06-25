Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Kentucky Retirement Systems

Kentucky Retirement Systems reduced its position in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 98,562 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,248 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $1,479,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Huntington Bancshares alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HBAN. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 26,536 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $432,000 after buying an additional 3,612 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 27.2% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,279 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 702 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 69.0% in the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 25,445 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $417,000 after buying an additional 10,392 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 11,069 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $180,000 after buying an additional 1,407 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 120.6% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,503 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 2,462 shares during the last quarter. 80.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James Financial restated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price (down from $20.00) on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Cowen assumed coverage on Huntington Bancshares in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Argus set a $17.00 target price on Huntington Bancshares in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Huntington Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.50 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $18.50 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Huntington Bancshares presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.08.

Huntington Bancshares Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ HBAN opened at $16.26 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $23.75 billion, a PE ratio of 12.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 12-month low of $11.92 and a 12-month high of $18.45. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.67.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 17th. The bank reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 11.44% and a net margin of 16.94%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

Huntington Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 17th will be given a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 17th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.81%. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.33%.

Huntington Bancshares announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, April 17th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the bank to repurchase up to 5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Brantley J. Standridge sold 70,417 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.69, for a total transaction of $964,008.73. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 326,456 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,469,182.64. This represents a 17.74% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Marcy C. Hingst sold 13,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.79, for a total value of $216,323.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 337,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,335,109.41. This represents a 3.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 215,096 shares of company stock worth $3,060,286 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Bancshares Profile

(Free Report)

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company offers financial products and services to consumer and business customers, including deposits, lending, payments, mortgage banking, dealer financing, investment management, trust, brokerage, insurance, and other financial products and services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HBAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Huntington Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntington Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.