Infrastrutture Wireless Italiane (OTCMKTS:IFSUF) Stock Price Up 2.8% – What’s Next?

Infrastrutture Wireless Italiane S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:IFSUF – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 2.8% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $12.33 and last traded at $12.33. 427 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 68% from the average session volume of 1,338 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.00.

Infrastrutture Wireless Italiane Stock Up 2.8%

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.86 and a 200 day moving average of $10.76.

About Infrastrutture Wireless Italiane

Infrastrutture Wireless Italiane S.p.A. operates in the electronic communications infrastructure sector in Italy. The company builds and manages digital and shared infrastructures, which houses the radio transmission equipment of mobile, FWA, and IoT telecom operators; provides pylons for antennas, cables, and dishes; spaces for equipment; and technological systems for power supply and air conditioning systems for developing wireless networks, sensors, IoT, and VDS.

