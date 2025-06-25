Insider Buying: Pennon Group Plc (LON:PNN) Insider Acquires 31 Shares of Stock

Pennon Group Plc (LON:PNN – Get Free Report) insider Susan Davy purchased 31 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 484 ($6.59) per share, with a total value of £150.04 ($204.25).

On Monday, May 19th, Susan Davy acquired 30 shares of Pennon Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 496 ($6.75) per share, for a total transaction of £148.80 ($202.56).

On Tuesday, April 22nd, Susan Davy bought 30 shares of Pennon Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 499 ($6.79) per share, with a total value of £149.70 ($203.78).

PNN opened at GBX 493.40 ($6.72) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 341.72. Pennon Group Plc has a 52 week low of GBX 383 ($5.21) and a 52 week high of GBX 691 ($9.41). The stock has a market cap of £2.29 billion, a PE ratio of -138.73, a PEG ratio of 8.20 and a beta of 0.29. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 494.46 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 493.97.

Pennon Group Cuts Dividend

Pennon Group last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 3rd. The company reported GBX (10.30) (($0.14)) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Pennon Group had a negative return on equity of 0.88% and a negative net margin of 1.05%. Equities research analysts predict that Pennon Group Plc will post 1.0402417 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 30th were paid a GBX 14.69 ($0.20) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.53%. Pennon Group’s payout ratio is -1,715.11%.

About Pennon Group

At the top end of the FTSE 250, Pennon is an infrastructure group, focused on the UK water market is one of only three listed water companies in the UK. Operating in a stable regulatory environment with a positive outlook, we are focused on long-term sustainable growth, through disciplined capital allocation, organic and acquisitive.

