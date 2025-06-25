Insider Buying: RS Group plc (LON:RS1) Insider Purchases 1,606 Shares of Stock

RS Group plc (LON:RS1 – Get Free Report) insider Kate Ringrose bought 1,606 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 557 ($7.58) per share, for a total transaction of £8,945.42 ($12,177.27).

On Tuesday, June 17th, Kate Ringrose bought 3,534 shares of RS Group stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 563 ($7.66) per share, with a total value of £19,896.42 ($27,084.70).

On Tuesday, June 17th, Kate Ringrose purchased 1,573 shares of RS Group stock. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 568 ($7.73) per share, with a total value of £8,934.64 ($12,162.59).

On Tuesday, June 17th, Kate Ringrose acquired 3,491 shares of RS Group stock. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 570 ($7.76) per share, for a total transaction of £19,898.70 ($27,087.80).

On Tuesday, March 25th, Kate Ringrose bought 6,880 shares of RS Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 578 ($7.87) per share, with a total value of £39,766.40 ($54,133.41).

RS Group stock opened at GBX 570.50 ($7.77) on Wednesday. RS Group plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 476.80 ($6.49) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 850 ($11.57). The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 550.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 601.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.26, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The company has a market cap of £2.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.86.

RS Group ( LON:RS1 ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 21st. The company reported GBX 39.10 ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter. RS Group had a net margin of 6.24% and a return on equity of 12.99%.

RS Group plc is a global product and service solutions provider for industrial customers, enabling them to operate efficiently and sustainably.

We operate in 36 markets, stock over 800,000 technical and specialist products and list an additional five million relevant for our industrial customers, sourced from over 2,500 suppliers.

