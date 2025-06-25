IntegraFin Holdings plc (LON:IHP) Insider Acquires £149.45 in Stock

IntegraFin Holdings plc (LON:IHP – Get Free Report) insider Alexander Scott bought 49 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 305 ($4.15) per share, for a total transaction of £149.45 ($203.44).

On Wednesday, May 21st, Alexander Scott purchased 46 shares of IntegraFin stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 328 ($4.47) per share, with a total value of £150.88 ($205.39).

On Tuesday, April 22nd, Alexander Scott acquired 49 shares of IntegraFin stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 302 ($4.11) per share, for a total transaction of £147.98 ($201.44).

Shares of LON:IHP opened at GBX 310.59 ($4.23) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.51, a quick ratio of 0.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 313.57 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 329.66. The company has a market cap of £1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.15. IntegraFin Holdings plc has a 52-week low of GBX 263 ($3.58) and a 52-week high of GBX 414 ($5.64).

IntegraFin ( LON:IHP Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 21st. The company reported GBX 8.90 ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter. IntegraFin had a return on equity of 26.21% and a net margin of 37.90%. Equities research analysts predict that IntegraFin Holdings plc will post 16.9090056 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on IHP. Berenberg Bank dropped their price target on shares of IntegraFin from GBX 400 ($5.45) to GBX 380 ($5.17) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of IntegraFin in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st.

About IntegraFin

IntegraFin Holdings plc (IntegraFin) is the holding company for all of the entities involved in the provision of the Transact service. Transact is one of the largest independent wrap platforms in the UK. It offers advisory professionals a comprehensive financial planning infrastructure for investing client assets in a tax-efficient way.

