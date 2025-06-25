Integral Investment Advisors Inc. Has $2.97 Million Stock Position in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Integral Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 36.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,373 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 7,337 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA comprises 0.9% of Integral Investment Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Integral Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $2,967,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NVDA. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of NVIDIA by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,004,376,608 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $134,877,735,000 after purchasing an additional 6,665,252 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 555,548,278 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $74,439,273,000 after acquiring an additional 9,468,786 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 411,328,951 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $55,237,367,000 after acquiring an additional 3,721,331 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,515,504,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 266,454,194 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $35,782,134,000 after acquiring an additional 36,266,817 shares in the last quarter. 65.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on NVDA. Hsbc Global Res cut NVIDIA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. Truist Financial upped their price objective on NVIDIA from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. KeyCorp set a $190.00 price objective on NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on NVIDIA from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, thirty-four have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $173.69.

NVIDIA Stock Up 2.6%

NVDA stock opened at $147.90 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.39 and a quick ratio of 2.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.61 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.71, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 2.12. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $127.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $126.59. NVIDIA Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $86.62 and a fifty-two week high of $153.13.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 28th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $44.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.09 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 105.09% and a net margin of 51.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 11th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1.29%.

Insider Transactions at NVIDIA

In other news, Director A Brooke Seawell sold 54,467 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.88, for a total transaction of $8,000,112.96. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,834,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,461,641.60. This represents a 2.88% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Colette Kress sold 30,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.21, for a total value of $4,398,405.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,012,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $434,384,458.86. This trade represents a 1.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 3,393,863 shares of company stock valued at $483,709,832. 4.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

