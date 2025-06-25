Investors Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on Archer Aviation (NYSE:ACHR)

Archer Aviation Inc. (NYSE:ACHR – Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Investors purchased 128,414 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 47% compared to the average daily volume of 87,124 call options.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Archer Aviation news, CFO Mark Mesler sold 34,498 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.04, for a total value of $242,865.92. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 659,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,641,873.28. The trade was a 4.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Eric Lentell sold 50,004 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.04, for a total value of $352,028.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 45,416 shares in the company, valued at approximately $319,728.64. This represents a 52.40% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 451,859 shares of company stock worth $4,627,418. 7.65% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Archer Aviation

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Archer Aviation by 22.7% during the 1st quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 86,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $611,000 after purchasing an additional 15,936 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Archer Aviation by 38.0% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 430,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,064,000 after acquiring an additional 118,598 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Archer Aviation in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Intech Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Archer Aviation by 89.4% in the 1st quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 196,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,394,000 after acquiring an additional 92,553 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Focus Partners Wealth increased its stake in Archer Aviation by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 38,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 2,179 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.34% of the company’s stock.

Archer Aviation Stock Up 7.2%

Shares of NYSE ACHR opened at $10.72 on Wednesday. Archer Aviation has a one year low of $2.82 and a one year high of $13.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 15.80 and a quick ratio of 15.80. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.89 billion, a PE ratio of -8.18 and a beta of 3.13.

Archer Aviation (NYSE:ACHR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.04. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Archer Aviation will post -1.32 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Archer Aviation from $13.50 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 16th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Archer Aviation in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Archer Aviation in a research report on Monday. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective (up previously from $12.00) on shares of Archer Aviation in a research report on Monday, June 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Archer Aviation presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.13.

Archer Aviation Company Profile

Archer Aviation Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in designs, develops, and operates electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft for use in urban air mobility. The company was formerly known as Atlas Crest Investment Corp. and changed its name to Archer Aviation Inc The company is headquartered in San Jose, California.

