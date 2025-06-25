Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA) Shares Purchased by Exchange Traded Concepts LLC

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA – Free Report) by 99.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 34,061 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,990 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Iovance Biotherapeutics were worth $113,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IOVA. AlphaQuest LLC grew its position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 63.6% during the 4th quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 4,613 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,794 shares during the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Iovance Biotherapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. acquired a new position in Iovance Biotherapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. One68 Global Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $74,000. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $74,000. Institutional investors own 77.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on IOVA. Truist Financial lowered shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Baird R W lowered shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $7.50 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.22.

NASDAQ IOVA opened at $1.88 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.36. The company has a market cap of $627.79 million, a P/E ratio of -1.52 and a beta of 0.86. Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.64 and a 1 year high of $12.51.

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.11). Iovance Biotherapeutics had a negative net margin of 176.49% and a negative return on equity of 49.71%. The company had revenue of $49.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.40 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.42) earnings per share. Iovance Biotherapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was up 6795.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, develops and commercializes cell therapies using autologous tumor infiltrating lymphocyte for the treatment of metastatic melanoma and other solid tumor cancers in the United States. The company offers Amtagvi, a tumor-derived autologous T cell immunotherapy used to treat adult patients with unresectable or metastatic melanoma; and Proleukin, an interleukin-2 product for the treatment of patients with metastatic renal cell carcinoma.

