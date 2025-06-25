iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Shares Sold by XML Financial LLC

XML Financial LLC cut its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 14.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,093 shares of the company’s stock after selling 511 shares during the period. XML Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $234,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IEFA. Curat Global LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. WFA Asset Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. IFS Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Hopwood Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Integrity Financial Corp WA boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 171.2% in the fourth quarter. Integrity Financial Corp WA now owns 396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $81.98 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $140.19 billion, a PE ratio of 16.18 and a beta of 0.84. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $66.95 and a 12-month high of $84.22.

About iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

