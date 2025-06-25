iShares ESG Aware 60/40 Balanced Allocation ETF (BATS:EAOR) Shares Up 1.4% – Here’s What Happened

iShares ESG Aware 60/40 Balanced Allocation ETF (BATS:EAOR – Get Free Report) shares were up 1.4% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $32.64 and last traded at $33.05. Approximately 350 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 3,446 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.58.

Get iShares ESG Aware 60/40 Balanced Allocation ETF alerts:

iShares ESG Aware 60/40 Balanced Allocation ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $22.31 million, a P/E ratio of 20.67 and a beta of 0.66. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.70.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares ESG Aware 60/40 Balanced Allocation ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EAOR. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware 60/40 Balanced Allocation ETF by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 5,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. IMA Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in iShares ESG Aware 60/40 Balanced Allocation ETF by 6.4% during the first quarter. IMA Advisory Services Inc. now owns 19,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $604,000 after purchasing an additional 1,163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in iShares ESG Aware 60/40 Balanced Allocation ETF by 31,816.2% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 11,772 shares during the last quarter.

About iShares ESG Aware 60/40 Balanced Allocation ETF

The iShares ESG Aware Growth Allocation ETF (EAOR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund is an index-tracking fund-of-funds that provides moderately aggressive risk exposure to global stocks and bonds with positive ESG characteristics. EAOR was launched on Jun 12, 2020 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Aware 60/40 Balanced Allocation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Aware 60/40 Balanced Allocation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.