iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) Shares Sold by Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC reduced its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Free Report) by 10.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,777 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,517 shares during the quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $1,163,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FLOT. Demars Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 5,019.0% in the 4th quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC now owns 38,039,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,935,446,000 after buying an additional 37,296,320 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 2,108.2% in the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,554,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,716,000 after buying an additional 4,347,920 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,863,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 103.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,414,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,990,000 after purchasing an additional 719,584 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 21.5% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,658,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,286,000 after purchasing an additional 470,630 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS FLOT opened at $50.97 on Wednesday. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $49.75 and a twelve month high of $51.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $50.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.89.

The iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (FLOT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment-grade floating rate notes with maturities of 0-5 years. FLOT was launched on Jun 14, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

