iShares Global 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:IOO) Stock Position Increased by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in iShares Global 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:IOO – Free Report) by 7.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 119,952 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,493 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Global 100 ETF were worth $11,550,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Global 100 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Global 100 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in iShares Global 100 ETF by 475.4% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares during the last quarter. Pillar Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Global 100 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $85,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new stake in iShares Global 100 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $105,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IOO opened at $105.33 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $6.45 billion, a PE ratio of 24.67 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $100.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $100.06. iShares Global 100 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $82.80 and a fifty-two week high of $106.02.

iShares Global 100 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global 100 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 100 Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of 100 large-capitalization global companies.

