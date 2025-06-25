iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC) Shares Sold by JFS Wealth Advisors LLC

JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its stake in iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC – Free Report) by 92.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 990 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,774 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Global Energy ETF were worth $42,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get iShares Global Energy ETF alerts:

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Garde Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Global Energy ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Provident Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Global Energy ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $105,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Global Energy ETF by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 280,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,803,000 after purchasing an additional 16,001 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Global Energy ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $294,000. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in iShares Global Energy ETF by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 43,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,816,000 after purchasing an additional 2,322 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Global Energy ETF Stock Down 1.5%

Shares of IXC stock opened at $39.12 on Wednesday. iShares Global Energy ETF has a 52 week low of $33.89 and a 52 week high of $43.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of 13.85 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $38.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.09.

iShares Global Energy ETF Company Profile

iShares Global Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global Energy Sector Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the S&P Global 1200 Index, and measures the performance of companies that S&P deems to be part of the energy sector of the economy.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IXC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global Energy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global Energy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.