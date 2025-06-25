Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Buys 50,597 Shares of Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD – Free Report) by 203.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 75,422 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,597 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Robinhood Markets were worth $3,139,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HOOD. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Robinhood Markets by 601.1% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 3,769 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Robinhood Markets in the first quarter valued at $277,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Robinhood Markets by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,719,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,857,000 after buying an additional 138,267 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Robinhood Markets by 161.2% in the fourth quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 85,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,199,000 after buying an additional 52,988 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allegiance Financial Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Robinhood Markets in the fourth quarter valued at $207,000. 93.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on HOOD shares. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price objective on shares of Robinhood Markets from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Robinhood Markets from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Robinhood Markets from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Robinhood Markets from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Robinhood Markets from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.00.

NASDAQ HOOD opened at $82.01 on Wednesday. Robinhood Markets, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.98 and a 52-week high of $82.27. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.63. The company has a market capitalization of $72.62 billion, a PE ratio of 46.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 2.25.

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.04). Robinhood Markets had a return on equity of 15.42% and a net margin of 48.77%. The company had revenue of $927.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $917.12 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.18 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 50.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Robinhood Markets, Inc. will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Steven M. Quirk sold 24,311 shares of Robinhood Markets stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.93, for a total value of $1,335,403.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 299,349 shares in the company, valued at $16,443,240.57. This trade represents a 7.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CTO Jeffrey Tsvi Pinner sold 5,864 shares of Robinhood Markets stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.82, for a total transaction of $456,336.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 14,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,149,557.04. The trade was a 28.42% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,380,434 shares of company stock worth $131,340,572 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 19.95% of the company’s stock.

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), American depository receipts, options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company offers fractional trading, recurring investments, fully-paid securities lending, access to investing on margin, cash sweep, instant withdrawals, retirement program, around-the-clock trading, and initial public offerings participation services.

