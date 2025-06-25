Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Decreases Stock Position in SPDR S&P Insurance ETF (NYSEARCA:KIE)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lowered its stake in SPDR S&P Insurance ETF (NYSEARCA:KIE – Free Report) by 6.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,159 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,710 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Insurance ETF were worth $3,097,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Insurance ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,012,562 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $170,270,000 after purchasing an additional 26,722 shares during the period. J.Safra Asset Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Insurance ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,450,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Insurance ETF by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 624,315 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,286,000 after purchasing an additional 79,755 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Insurance ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 454,331 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,667,000 after purchasing an additional 3,245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Insurance ETF by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 453,621 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,639,000 after purchasing an additional 15,922 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Insurance ETF Stock Down 0.2%

Shares of KIE opened at $59.49 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $898.30 million, a P/E ratio of 14.40 and a beta of 0.77. SPDR S&P Insurance ETF has a 52 week low of $49.23 and a 52 week high of $62.47. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $58.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.92.

SPDR S&P Insurance ETF Profile

The SPDR S&P Insurance ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR KBW Insurance ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Banks Select Industry Index. The Fund invests all, but at least 80%, of its total assets in the securities comprising the Index. The Fund invests in all of the securities represented in the Index in approximately the same proportions as the Index.

