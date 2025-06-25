Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Purchases 6,377 Shares of CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP – Free Report) by 8.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 80,229 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,377 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in CenterPoint Energy were worth $2,907,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get CenterPoint Energy alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Curat Global LLC bought a new position in CenterPoint Energy during the first quarter worth about $25,000. J.Safra Asset Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 657.1% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 901 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 782 shares during the period. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in CenterPoint Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 201.5% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,034 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 691 shares in the last quarter. 91.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on CenterPoint Energy in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on CenterPoint Energy from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 17th. Barclays raised CenterPoint Energy from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $30.00 to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Argus upgraded CenterPoint Energy to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.04.

CenterPoint Energy Stock Up 0.6%

Shares of NYSE CNP opened at $36.49 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. The business has a 50-day moving average of $37.20 and a 200-day moving average of $34.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.49, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.59. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.41 and a 12 month high of $39.31.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.73 billion. CenterPoint Energy had a net margin of 10.80% and a return on equity of 9.74%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CenterPoint Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 15th were given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. CenterPoint Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.06%.

About CenterPoint Energy

(Free Report)

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Electric and Natural Gas. The Electric segment includes electric transmission and distribution services to electric customers and electric generation assets, as well as optimizes assets in the wholesale power market.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CenterPoint Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CenterPoint Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.