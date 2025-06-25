Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Free Report) by 7.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 43,161 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,096 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $3,274,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Nasdaq alerts:

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Nasdaq during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nasdaq during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda purchased a new position in Nasdaq in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. TCTC Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Nasdaq in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in Nasdaq in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. 72.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nasdaq Stock Up 1.6%

NDAQ stock opened at $88.12 on Wednesday. Nasdaq, Inc. has a one year low of $59.44 and a one year high of $88.44. The firm has a market cap of $50.59 billion, a PE ratio of 40.05, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $80.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Nasdaq Increases Dividend

Nasdaq ( NASDAQ:NDAQ Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 15.38% and a net margin of 16.36%. The company’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 3.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This is a positive change from Nasdaq’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 13th. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.09%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Nasdaq news, EVP Bryan Everard Smith sold 657 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.81, for a total value of $47,179.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 61,980 shares in the company, valued at $4,450,783.80. The trade was a 1.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Pc Nelson Griggs sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.03, for a total value of $664,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 211,405 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,552,957.15. The trade was a 3.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NDAQ. Wall Street Zen raised Nasdaq from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Nasdaq from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $74.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $84.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Nasdaq in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nasdaq has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.19.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on NDAQ

About Nasdaq

(Free Report)

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Capital Access Platforms, Financial Technology, and Market Services. The Capital Access Platforms segment sells and distributes historical and real-time market data; and develops and licenses Nasdaq-branded indices and financial products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NDAQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Nasdaq Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nasdaq and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.