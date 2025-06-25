Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF) Price Target Raised to $55.00 at Morgan Stanley

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $41.00 to $55.00 in a report issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 0.74% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Jefferies Financial Group from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered shares of Jefferies Financial Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Jefferies Financial Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.25.

Shares of NYSE JEF opened at $55.41 on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group has a 12-month low of $39.28 and a 12-month high of $82.68. The company has a market cap of $11.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.17 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.08.

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.28). The company had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. Jefferies Financial Group had a return on equity of 7.26% and a net margin of 9.31%. Jefferies Financial Group’s quarterly revenue was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.87 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Jefferies Financial Group will post 4.41 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Jefferies Financial Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $21,893,000. Intech Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 63.8% in the 1st quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 320,523 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,170,000 after acquiring an additional 124,853 shares during the period. Bayforest Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $290,000. Caxton Associates LLP acquired a new position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,052,000. Finally, Sciencast Management LP bought a new stake in Jefferies Financial Group during the first quarter worth approximately $267,000. 60.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc operates as an investment banking and capital markets firm in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Investment Banking and Capital Markets, and Asset Management. It provides investment banking, advisory services with respect to mergers or acquisitions, debt financing, restructurings or recapitalizations, and private capital advisory transactions; underwriting and placement services related to corporate debt, municipal bonds, mortgage-backed and asset-backed securities, equity and equity-linked securities, and loan syndication services; and corporate lending services.

