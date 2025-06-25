JFS Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 696 Shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM)

JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM – Free Report) by 543.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 824 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 696 shares during the quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $50,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. MBE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 9.6% during the first quarter. MBE Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the period. XY Planning Network Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 19.1% in the first quarter. XY Planning Network Inc. now owns 4,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 654 shares during the period. Compass Ion Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 9.5% in the first quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC now owns 5,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 442 shares during the period. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1.9% in the first quarter. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC now owns 68,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,103,000 after buying an additional 1,261 shares during the period. Finally, Higgins & Schmidt Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 12.6% in the first quarter. Higgins & Schmidt Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 140,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,480,000 after buying an additional 15,803 shares during the period.

Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of AVEM opened at $67.94 on Wednesday. Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a one year low of $52.52 and a one year high of $68.38. The company has a market cap of $10.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.64 and a beta of 0.66. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.13.

Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF Profile

The Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (AVEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that holds emerging-market stocks of all market capitalizations considered favorable on multiple factors. The fund seeks to provide capital appreciation.

Featured Stories

