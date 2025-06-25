JFS Wealth Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O)

JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O – Free Report) by 83.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 599 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,007 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $35,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of O. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Realty Income in the fourth quarter worth $624,666,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Realty Income in the fourth quarter worth $553,572,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Realty Income by 41.2% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 13,139,719 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $701,792,000 after purchasing an additional 3,834,403 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Realty Income by 26.7% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,849,998 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $205,628,000 after purchasing an additional 811,037 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Realty Income by 6,002.1% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 706,562 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,988,000 after purchasing an additional 694,983 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of O opened at $57.96 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.61. The stock has a market cap of $52.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.69, a PEG ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.76. Realty Income Corporation has a 52 week low of $50.71 and a 52 week high of $64.88.

Realty Income ( NYSE:O Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. Realty Income had a return on equity of 2.51% and a net margin of 18.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.03 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Realty Income Corporation will post 4.19 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a jul 25 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 1st will be paid a $0.269 dividend. This is a positive change from Realty Income’s previous jul 25 dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 5.6%. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is 292.73%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on O. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $61.00 price target on shares of Realty Income in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Realty Income from $64.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Realty Income in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Mizuho upped their price objective on Realty Income from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on Realty Income from $64.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.15.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust (“REIT”), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 15,450 real estate properties (including properties acquired in the Spirit merger in January 2024) primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

