JFS Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAR)

JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Dimensional US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAR – Free Report) by 97.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,140 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,055 shares during the quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF were worth $51,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF during the first quarter worth $25,000. Rialto Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF during the first quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Bridge Generations Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter worth $67,000.

Dimensional US Real Estate ETF Price Performance

Shares of DFAR opened at $23.87 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $23.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.41. Dimensional US Real Estate ETF has a 12-month low of $20.32 and a 12-month high of $26.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of 31.45 and a beta of 0.98.

Dimensional US Real Estate ETF Profile

The Dimensional US Real Estate ETF (DFAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in real estate equity. The fund is actively managed to invest in US companies whose principal activities are engaged in the broad real estate sector, including REITs. Portfolio holdings are weighted by market capitalization.

