JFS Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 31.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 873 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $64,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 11,354.8% during the fourth quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 402,522 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $24,280,000 after buying an additional 399,008 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its position in Uber Technologies by 33.6% during the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 12,210 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $890,000 after purchasing an additional 3,073 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Uber Technologies by 65.0% in the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 15,563 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $939,000 after acquiring an additional 6,129 shares in the last quarter. Mufg Securities Americas Inc. acquired a new stake in Uber Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $1,875,000. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. acquired a new stake in Uber Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $84,687,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.24% of the company’s stock.

NYSE UBER opened at $91.59 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $84.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $191.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $54.84 and a fifty-two week high of $93.60.

Uber Technologies ( NYSE:UBER Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.33. Uber Technologies had a return on equity of 66.46% and a net margin of 27.07%. The business had revenue of $11.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.32) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

UBER has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Uber Technologies from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Uber Technologies from $103.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Uber Technologies from $80.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Tigress Financial set a $110.00 price target on Uber Technologies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Uber Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.39.

In related news, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 2,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $233,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 21,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,790,355. This represents a 11.55% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 34,884 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.03, for a total value of $3,001,070.52. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 102,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,786,674.05. The trade was a 25.46% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

