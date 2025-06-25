JFS Wealth Advisors LLC Has $62,000 Holdings in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report) by 66.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,348 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 538 shares during the quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Corning were worth $62,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Corning alerts:

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Corning during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Putney Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Corning during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Mainstream Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Corning during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Transce3nd LLC bought a new position in shares of Corning in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA bought a new position in shares of Corning in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on GLW shares. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Corning from $58.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 14th. Wall Street Zen cut Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Corning from $58.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Mizuho set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Corning in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Corning from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $53.75.

Insider Transactions at Corning

In other news, SVP Soumya Seetharam sold 6,505 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total transaction of $325,315.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,250,250. The trade was a 20.65% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Stefan Becker sold 17,106 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.68, for a total value of $849,826.08. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $800,692.56. This trade represents a 51.49% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 75,796 shares of company stock valued at $3,632,635. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Corning Price Performance

Shares of NYSE GLW opened at $51.46 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.08 billion, a PE ratio of 98.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $47.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.84. Corning Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $37.18 and a fifty-two week high of $55.33.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The electronics maker reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.63 billion. Corning had a return on equity of 16.47% and a net margin of 3.34%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Corning Incorporated will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Corning Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 30th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 30th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. Corning’s dividend payout ratio is presently 215.38%.

About Corning

(Free Report)

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.