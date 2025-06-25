JFS Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New $42,000 Investment in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV)

JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $257,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF by 16.6% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 12,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $969,000 after buying an additional 1,758 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,000 after buying an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. Wrenne Financial Planning LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Wrenne Financial Planning LLC now owns 176,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,422,000 after buying an additional 11,903 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF by 27.0% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 6,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $541,000 after buying an additional 1,319 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SLYV opened at $79.37 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.36. The firm has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a PE ratio of 14.12 and a beta of 1.07. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $65.96 and a 1-year high of $96.14.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

