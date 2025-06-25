JFS Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 423 Shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) by 191.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 644 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $52,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 3,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 22.4% during the 1st quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 5,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $480,000 after acquiring an additional 1,096 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 24.5% during the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 7,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $647,000 after acquiring an additional 1,566 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $530,000 after acquiring an additional 882 shares during the period. 90.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE JCI opened at $103.64 on Wednesday. Johnson Controls International plc has a 1 year low of $64.31 and a 1 year high of $105.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.20 billion, a PE ratio of 27.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.33. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $85.84.

Johnson Controls International ( NYSE:JCI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.05. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 10.19% and a return on equity of 15.13%. The business had revenue of $5.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Johnson Controls International declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Friday, June 13th that allows the company to buyback $9.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 13.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 23rd. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.47%.

In other news, Director George Oliver sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.70, for a total transaction of $9,170,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 904,305 shares in the company, valued at approximately $82,924,768.50. This trade represents a 9.96% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Nathan D. Manning sold 1,422 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.91, for a total transaction of $123,586.02. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 144,704 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,576,224.64. This trade represents a 0.97% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 147,555 shares of company stock worth $13,669,414. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on JCI shares. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Vertical Research raised shares of Johnson Controls International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Johnson Controls International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $97.88.

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

