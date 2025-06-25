JFS Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Position in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB)

JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB – Free Report) by 352.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 398 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $28,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 84.9% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 466 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 107.6% during the 4th quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 548 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 127.9% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 866 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. grew its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 223.3% during the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 928 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.20% of the company’s stock.

LyondellBasell Industries Price Performance

Shares of LYB opened at $58.38 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $57.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.74. LyondellBasell Industries N.V. has a fifty-two week low of $51.11 and a fifty-two week high of $100.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.76 billion, a PE ratio of 18.02, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.83.

LyondellBasell Industries Increases Dividend

LyondellBasell Industries ( NYSE:LYB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.03). LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 13.19% and a net margin of 2.81%. The business had revenue of $7.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.53 EPS. LyondellBasell Industries’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that LyondellBasell Industries N.V. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were given a $1.37 dividend. This represents a $5.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 2nd. This is a boost from LyondellBasell Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 169.14%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LYB has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $67.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $60.00 target price (down from $80.00) on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research note on Friday, April 4th. Fermium Researc upgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $66.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.75.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on LYB

About LyondellBasell Industries

(Free Report)

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

Further Reading

