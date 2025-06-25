JFS Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Stake in Tecnoglass Inc. (NASDAQ:TGLS)

JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tecnoglass Inc. (NASDAQ:TGLS – Free Report) by 1,350.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 435 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tecnoglass were worth $31,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of TGLS. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Tecnoglass by 32.6% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Tecnoglass by 6,293.8% in the fourth quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 1,007 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Tecnoglass by 18.7% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Tecnoglass in the fourth quarter worth about $108,000. Finally, Summit Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Tecnoglass by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. 37.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tecnoglass Stock Up 1.8%

TGLS opened at $75.68 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $79.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.55. Tecnoglass Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.94 and a twelve month high of $90.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.65 and a beta of 1.84.

Tecnoglass Dividend Announcement

Tecnoglass ( NASDAQ:TGLS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.10. Tecnoglass had a net margin of 17.82% and a return on equity of 27.71%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share. Tecnoglass’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Tecnoglass Inc. will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 30th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. Tecnoglass’s payout ratio is 16.22%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, B. Riley began coverage on shares of Tecnoglass in a report on Friday, May 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Tecnoglass has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $83.00.

Tecnoglass Company Profile

Tecnoglass Inc manufactures, supplies, and installs architectural glass, windows, and associated aluminum and vinyl products for commercial and residential construction markets in Colombia, the United States, Panama, and internationally. The company provides low emissivity, laminated/thermo-laminated, thermo-acoustic, tempered, silk-screened, curved, and digital print glass products.

