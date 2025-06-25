JFS Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 181 Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

JFS Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its stake in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) by 24.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 546 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 181 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $72,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 40.4% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,411 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 981 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 22,246 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,886,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. ING Groep NV bought a new position in Alibaba Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Rothschild Investment LLC grew its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 1,504.7% during the fourth quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 1,717 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 1,610 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 5,967 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $506,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 13.47% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on BABA shares. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $170.00 to $169.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Loop Capital set a $176.00 price target on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Friday, May 16th. Arete lowered shares of Alibaba Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $153.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. Benchmark cut their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $190.00 to $176.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 16th. Finally, Arete Research upgraded shares of Alibaba Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.13.

Alibaba Group Price Performance

BABA stock opened at $116.95 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $119.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $112.49. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 12-month low of $71.80 and a 12-month high of $148.43. The firm has a market cap of $278.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.70, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Alibaba Group Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.8%. Alibaba Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.83%.

About Alibaba Group

(Free Report)

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BABA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.