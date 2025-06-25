JFS Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 3 Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 14.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 18 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3 shares during the quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $83,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Booking alerts:

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Booking by 34.9% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 251 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,249,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Booking in the 4th quarter worth about $209,000. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Booking by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 138 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $686,000 after acquiring an additional 3 shares during the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Booking by 49.5% in the 4th quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 166 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $825,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Booking by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 73 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $361,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.42% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BKNG. BTIG Research upgraded shares of Booking from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5,500.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, April 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Booking from $5,360.00 to $6,000.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Booking from $6,000.00 to $6,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Booking from $4,567.00 to $4,692.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Booking from $5,120.00 to $5,077.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $5,388.37.

Booking Stock Up 2.8%

Shares of Booking stock opened at $5,482.23 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5,213.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $4,946.78. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $3,180.00 and a 52-week high of $5,639.70. The company has a market cap of $178.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.11, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.41.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $24.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $17.57 by $7.24. Booking had a net margin of 22.58% and a negative return on equity of 143.67%. The firm had revenue of $4.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $20.39 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 209.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Booking Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 6th will be given a $9.60 dividend. This represents a $38.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 6th. Booking’s payout ratio is currently 23.89%.

Insider Transactions at Booking

In related news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 1,013 shares of Booking stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5,356.07, for a total value of $5,425,698.91. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,646 shares in the company, valued at $148,073,911.22. This trade represents a 3.53% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Booking Profile

(Free Report)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Booking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.