JFS Wealth Advisors LLC Takes Position in Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE)

JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 11,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $684,000 after buying an additional 1,273 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Avantis International Equity ETF by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 104,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,405,000 after purchasing an additional 7,864 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Avantis International Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $17,291,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Avantis International Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $234,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Avantis International Equity ETF by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 291,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,918,000 after acquiring an additional 32,302 shares in the last quarter.

Avantis International Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of AVDE stock opened at $72.64 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.90 and a beta of 0.84. Avantis International Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $58.56 and a 1-year high of $74.53. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $71.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.60.

Avantis International Equity ETF Company Profile

The Avantis International Equity ETF (AVDE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI WORLD EX USA IMI INDEX index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of non-US companies from developed markets, of all market capitalizations, focusing on smaller, value companies. AVDE was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

