Joby Aviation (NYSE:JOBY) Receives Neutral Rating from Cantor Fitzgerald

Joby Aviation (NYSE:JOBY – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $9.00 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 1.75% from the stock’s previous close.

Get Joby Aviation alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $7.00 price target (down previously from $10.00) on shares of Joby Aviation in a report on Friday, April 11th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Joby Aviation in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Joby Aviation in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target (up previously from $9.00) on shares of Joby Aviation in a research report on Monday, June 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Joby Aviation from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.33.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Joby Aviation

Joby Aviation Stock Up 3.9%

NYSE:JOBY opened at $8.85 on Monday. Joby Aviation has a 52 week low of $4.66 and a 52 week high of $10.72. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.36 and a 200 day moving average of $7.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.53 and a beta of 2.39.

Joby Aviation (NYSE:JOBY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.07. Joby Aviation had a negative net margin of 447,083.78% and a negative return on equity of 63.27%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.14) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Joby Aviation will post -0.69 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Joby Aviation news, insider Kate Dehoff sold 9,720 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.00, for a total value of $58,320.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 219,366 shares in the company, valued at $1,316,196. The trade was a 4.24% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Didier Papadopoulos sold 4,683 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.90, for a total transaction of $41,678.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 79,654 shares in the company, valued at approximately $708,920.60. This represents a 5.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 579,271 shares of company stock worth $3,486,563. 32.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Joby Aviation

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Joby Aviation by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 626,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,773,000 after acquiring an additional 32,324 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Joby Aviation in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Intech Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Joby Aviation by 70.4% during the 1st quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 307,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,849,000 after buying an additional 126,908 shares during the period. Integrity Alliance LLC. purchased a new stake in Joby Aviation during the 1st quarter worth approximately $124,000. Finally, PharVision Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Joby Aviation during the 1st quarter worth approximately $61,000. 52.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Joby Aviation Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Joby Aviation, Inc, a vertically integrated air mobility company, engages in building an electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft optimized to deliver air transportation as a service. The company intends to build an aerial ridesharing service, as well as developing an application-based platform that will enable consumers to book rides.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Joby Aviation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Joby Aviation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.