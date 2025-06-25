JPMorgan Active Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JBND) Position Trimmed by JFS Wealth Advisors LLC

JFS Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in JPMorgan Active Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JBND – Free Report) by 34.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,889 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Active Bond ETF were worth $101,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Active Bond ETF by 66.7% in the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Active Bond ETF by 202.7% during the 4th quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Active Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $57,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Active Bond ETF by 130.4% during the fourth quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 2,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 1,330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Active Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $140,000.

JBND opened at $53.38 on Wednesday. JPMorgan Active Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $51.65 and a 1 year high of $55.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $52.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.81.

The JPMorgan Active Bond ETF (JBND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is actively managed, investing in a diverse portfolio of U.S. dollar-denominated, investment grade bonds JBND was launched on Oct 11, 2023 and is issued by JPMorgan Chase.

