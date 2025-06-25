JPMorgan Chase & Co. Begins Coverage on Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH)

Investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Monday, MarketBeat reports. The firm set an “underweight” rating and a $124.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective suggests a potential downside of 1.67% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Choice Hotels International from $154.00 to $133.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Choice Hotels International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 15th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Choice Hotels International from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 19th. Redburn Atlantic upgraded shares of Choice Hotels International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $132.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 24th. Finally, Susquehanna set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Choice Hotels International and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Choice Hotels International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $131.31.

CHH opened at $126.11 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $126.37 and its 200 day moving average is $135.38. Choice Hotels International has a fifty-two week low of $116.13 and a fifty-two week high of $157.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.25, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.97.

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by ($0.04). Choice Hotels International had a negative return on equity of 377.51% and a net margin of 19.75%. The company had revenue of $332.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $348.52 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.28 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Choice Hotels International will post 7.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Choice Hotels International news, Director Ervin R. Shames sold 2,000 shares of Choice Hotels International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.56, for a total transaction of $259,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 52,212 shares in the company, valued at $6,764,586.72. The trade was a 3.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 24.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CHH. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. bought a new stake in Choice Hotels International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $216,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in Choice Hotels International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Choice Hotels International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,895,000. Norden Group LLC lifted its position in Choice Hotels International by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $639,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in Choice Hotels International by 165.5% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. 65.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Choice Hotels International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel franchisor in the United States and internationally. It operates through Hotel Franchising & Management and Corporate & Other segments. The company franchises lodging properties under the brand names of Comfort Inn, Comfort Suites, Quality, Clarion, Clarion Pointe, Sleep Inn, Ascend Hotel Collection, Econo Lodge, Rodeway Inn, MainStay Suites, Suburban Studios, WoodSpring Suites, Everhome Suites, Cambria Hotels, Radisson Blu, Radisson RED, Radisson, Park Plaza, Country Inn & Suites by Radisson, Radisson Inn & Suites, Park Inn by Radisson, Radisson Individuals, and Radisson Collection.

