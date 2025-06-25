JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Sold by Bright Futures Wealth Management LLC.

Bright Futures Wealth Management LLC. trimmed its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 9.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 315 shares during the period. Bright Futures Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $682,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Rappaport Reiches Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 55.0% during the first quarter. Rappaport Reiches Capital Management LLC now owns 1,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $406,000 after acquiring an additional 587 shares during the period. Inlight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the first quarter worth about $105,000. Burt Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.1% during the first quarter. Burt Wealth Advisors now owns 5,551 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,362,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. Union Savings Bank grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.1% during the first quarter. Union Savings Bank now owns 12,853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,153,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. Finally, First American Bank grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.7% during the first quarter. First American Bank now owns 127,237 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,211,000 after acquiring an additional 2,121 shares during the period. 71.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In other news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 6,608 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.71, for a total transaction of $1,755,811.68. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 36,520 shares in the company, valued at $9,703,729.20. The trade was a 15.32% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Jeremy Barnum sold 40,014 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.77, for a total value of $10,034,310.78. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 18,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,518,123.09. This represents a 68.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 71,200 shares of company stock valued at $18,060,015 in the last 90 days. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trading Up 1.0%

NYSE:JPM opened at $281.18 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $190.90 and a fifty-two week high of $282.72. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $258.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $251.92. The stock has a market cap of $781.42 billion, a PE ratio of 13.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.08.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 11th. The financial services provider reported $5.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.63 by $0.44. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 16.88% and a net margin of 21.21%. The company had revenue of $45.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.44 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 3rd will be paid a dividend of $1.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 3rd. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.49%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on JPM. TD Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Monday, June 2nd. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. Finally, TD Cowen assumed coverage on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $305.00 price target on the stock. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $271.90.

Check Out Our Latest Report on JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

(Free Report)

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. It focuses on investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing, and asset management. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Community Banking (CCB), Commercial and Investment Bank (CIB), Asset and Wealth Management (AWM), and Corporate.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.