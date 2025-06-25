Kellanova (NYSE:K) Receives $79.75 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Kellanova (NYSE:K – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the fourteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $79.75.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on K. Royal Bank Of Canada downgraded shares of Kellanova from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 14th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Kellanova from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Kellanova to a “neutral” rating and set a $83.50 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, May 29th.

Kellanova Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:K opened at $78.55 on Friday. Kellanova has a 52 week low of $55.96 and a 52 week high of $83.22. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $81.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.82. The company has a market cap of $27.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.84, a PEG ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

Kellanova (NYSE:K – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.11). Kellanova had a net margin of 10.93% and a return on equity of 34.80%. The business had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.01 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Kellanova will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Kellanova Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were issued a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.90%. Kellanova’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.58%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kellanova

In related news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 114,583 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.44, for a total value of $9,446,222.52. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 47,389,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,906,758,558.16. This trade represents a 0.24% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,374,996 shares of company stock worth $112,416,235. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Kellanova

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Grove Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Kellanova during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kellanova during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kellanova during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. BankPlus Trust Department bought a new stake in shares of Kellanova in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Rialto Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kellanova in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.87% of the company’s stock.

About Kellanova

Kellanova, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods in North America, Europe, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Australia, and Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

