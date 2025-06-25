Kentucky Retirement Systems Buys 4,082 Shares of FirstEnergy Corporation (NYSE:FE)

Kentucky Retirement Systems raised its stake in shares of FirstEnergy Corporation (NYSE:FE – Free Report) by 11.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 39,305 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,082 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in FirstEnergy were worth $1,589,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 56.0% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 48,759 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,933,000 after acquiring an additional 17,506 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 5,315 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 797 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 19.0% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 62,420 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,483,000 after acquiring an additional 9,979 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of FirstEnergy in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,584,000. Finally, Mariner LLC lifted its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 95,039 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,781,000 after acquiring an additional 13,196 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.41% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at FirstEnergy

In other FirstEnergy news, CAO Jason Lisowski sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.97, for a total transaction of $503,640.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 183 shares in the company, valued at $7,680.51. This represents a 98.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

FirstEnergy Trading Up 0.5%

Shares of FE stock opened at $40.51 on Wednesday. FirstEnergy Corporation has a 1 year low of $37.58 and a 1 year high of $44.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.46. The company has a market cap of $23.38 billion, a PE ratio of 21.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.40.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.07. FirstEnergy had a return on equity of 11.49% and a net margin of 7.78%. The business had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that FirstEnergy Corporation will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on FE. UBS Group boosted their price objective on FirstEnergy from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on FirstEnergy from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on FirstEnergy from $48.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. Mizuho set a $43.00 price target on FirstEnergy in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Guggenheim increased their price target on FirstEnergy from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.00.

About FirstEnergy

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. It operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. The company owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

