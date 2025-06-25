Kentucky Retirement Systems Cuts Holdings in Veralto Corporation (NYSE:VLTO)

Kentucky Retirement Systems reduced its position in Veralto Corporation (NYSE:VLTO – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 16,860 shares of the company’s stock after selling 121 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in Veralto were worth $1,643,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in VLTO. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. purchased a new position in Veralto in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in Veralto in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. BankPlus Trust Department purchased a new position in Veralto in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. purchased a new position in Veralto in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in Veralto in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. 91.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Veralto Stock Up 1.9%

NYSE:VLTO opened at $100.34 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.97. Veralto Corporation has a one year low of $83.87 and a one year high of $115.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $97.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $98.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 2.19.

Veralto Announces Dividend

Veralto ( NYSE:VLTO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. Veralto had a return on equity of 45.63% and a net margin of 16.56%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Veralto Corporation will post 3.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, June 30th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 30th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.44%. Veralto’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.57%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Veralto news, SVP Lesley Beneteau sold 458 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.84, for a total value of $46,184.72. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 13,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,368,499.64. This trade represents a 3.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Surekha Trivedi sold 848 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.55, for a total transaction of $85,266.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,433 shares in the company, valued at $847,938.15. This represents a 9.14% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 46,503 shares of company stock worth $4,396,629. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup cut their price objective on Veralto from $116.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Northcoast Research assumed coverage on Veralto in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Veralto from $105.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their target price on Veralto from $103.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Veralto from $102.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Veralto currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $110.09.

About Veralto

Veralto Corporation provides water analytics, water treatment, marking and coding, and packaging and color services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Water Quality (WQ) and Product Quality & Innovation (PQI). The WQ segment offers precision instrumentation and water treatment technologies to measure, analyze, and treat water in residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, research, and natural resource applications through the Hach, Trojan Technologies, and ChemTreat brands.

