Kentucky Retirement Systems Cuts Stock Position in SBA Communications Corporation (NASDAQ:SBAC)

Kentucky Retirement Systems cut its holdings in shares of SBA Communications Corporation (NASDAQ:SBAC – Free Report) by 0.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,326 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 59 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in SBA Communications were worth $1,612,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SBAC. Independence Bank of Kentucky purchased a new stake in SBA Communications during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Graney & King LLC acquired a new position in shares of SBA Communications during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. NBC Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of SBA Communications by 1,575.0% during the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 201 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of SBA Communications by 22.0% during the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 250 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming grew its position in shares of SBA Communications by 75.8% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 276 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. 97.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SBA Communications Stock Up 1.1%

Shares of SBAC opened at $236.60 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $230.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $217.20. The company has a market capitalization of $25.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.78. SBA Communications Corporation has a 52-week low of $187.06 and a 52-week high of $252.64.

SBA Communications Announces Dividend

Insider Activity at SBA Communications

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 22nd were issued a $1.11 dividend. This represents a $4.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 22nd. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.91%.

In other SBA Communications news, Director Jack Langer sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.59, for a total value of $1,202,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,531,487.98. The trade was a 32.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SBAC. Morgan Stanley began coverage on SBA Communications in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $240.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on SBA Communications from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Wall Street Zen downgraded SBA Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 18th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on SBA Communications from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded SBA Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $247.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $253.43.

About SBA Communications

SBA Communications Corporation is a leading independent owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure including towers, buildings, rooftops, distributed antenna systems (DAS) and small cells. With a portfolio of more than 39,000 communications sites throughout the Americas, Africa and in Asia, SBA is listed on NASDAQ under the symbol SBAC.

