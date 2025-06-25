Kentucky Retirement Systems Has $1.31 Million Stock Position in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG)

Kentucky Retirement Systems grew its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG – Free Report) by 5.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,491 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $1,307,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Principal Financial Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Principal Financial Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $943,000. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 2,064.3% during the 4th quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 148,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,480,000 after acquiring an additional 141,447 shares during the period. Vest Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Principal Financial Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $787,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 236,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,963,000 after acquiring an additional 7,940 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.08% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PFG opened at $77.93 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $76.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.58. The company has a market cap of $17.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.67, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.29. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $68.39 and a fifty-two week high of $91.98.

Principal Financial Group ( NYSE:PFG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The company reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by ($0.02). Principal Financial Group had a net margin of 9.74% and a return on equity of 14.68%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.65 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 8.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.90%. This is a boost from Principal Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. Principal Financial Group’s payout ratio is 65.10%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on PFG shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on Principal Financial Group from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Principal Financial Group from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Principal Financial Group from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Barclays reduced their price target on Principal Financial Group from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Principal Financial Group from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.85.

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Asset Management, and Benefits and Protection segments. The Retirement and Income Solutions segment provides retirement, and related financial products and services.

