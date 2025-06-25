Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Acquires New Shares in RB Global, Inc. (NYSE:RBA)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new position in RB Global, Inc. (NYSE:RBA – Free Report) (TSE:RBA) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 5,324 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $534,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC bought a new position in RB Global in the first quarter worth about $1,313,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems bought a new position in RB Global in the first quarter worth about $1,254,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in RB Global by 44.3% in the first quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,981 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 608 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in RB Global by 2.7% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 21,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,166,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in RB Global by 122.2% in the first quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,678 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $770,000 after purchasing an additional 4,222 shares in the last quarter. 95.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on RBA shares. National Bankshares reduced their target price on shares of RB Global from $118.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of RB Global from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Raymond James Financial boosted their price target on RB Global from $118.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. National Bank Financial lowered RB Global from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, May 25th. Finally, CIBC boosted their price target on RB Global from $116.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “outperformer” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.50.

RB Global Price Performance

Shares of RBA stock opened at $105.74 on Wednesday. RB Global, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $70.38 and a fifty-two week high of $109.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.09, a PEG ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.31. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $103.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $97.89.

RB Global (NYSE:RBA – Get Free Report) (TSE:RBA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The business services provider reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89. RB Global had a return on equity of 8.03% and a net margin of 9.68%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share. RB Global’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that RB Global, Inc. will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RB Global Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 29th were issued a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 29th. RB Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.14%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CRO James J. Jeter sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.38, for a total value of $365,330.00. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 16,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,687,511.46. This represents a 17.80% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Andrew John Fesler sold 9,075 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.72, for a total transaction of $950,334.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,532 shares in the company, valued at $579,311.04. This trade represents a 62.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,075 shares of company stock valued at $2,007,349 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

About RB Global

(Free Report)

RB Global, Inc, an omnichannel marketplace, provides insights, services, and transaction solutions for buyers and sellers of commercial assets and vehicles worldwide. Its marketplace brands include Ritchie Bros., an auctioneer of commercial assets and vehicles offering online bidding; IAA, a digital marketplace connecting vehicle buyers and sellers; Rouse Services, which provides asset management, data-driven intelligence, and performance benchmarking system; SmartEquip, a technology platform that supports customers' management of the equipment lifecycle; and Veritread, an online marketplace for heavy haul transport solution.

