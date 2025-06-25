Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Acquires New Shares in United Airlines Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:UAL)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of United Airlines Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:UAL – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 9,518 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $657,000.

Get United Airlines alerts:

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of UAL. Sanders Capital LLC boosted its position in United Airlines by 46.4% during the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 13,848,308 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,344,671,000 after purchasing an additional 4,390,721 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in United Airlines during the fourth quarter valued at $323,508,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in United Airlines by 70.9% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,268,775 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $705,798,000 after purchasing an additional 3,015,979 shares during the last quarter. Senator Investment Group LP boosted its position in United Airlines by 214.8% during the fourth quarter. Senator Investment Group LP now owns 3,261,051 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $316,648,000 after purchasing an additional 2,225,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors boosted its position in United Airlines by 22.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,788,405 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $950,461,000 after purchasing an additional 1,791,654 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.69% of the company’s stock.

United Airlines Trading Up 2.7%

United Airlines stock opened at $79.02 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.78. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.81 billion, a PE ratio of 7.20, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.45. United Airlines Holdings Inc has a 52 week low of $37.02 and a 52 week high of $116.00.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

United Airlines ( NASDAQ:UAL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 15th. The transportation company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $13.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.47 billion. United Airlines had a return on equity of 32.90% and a net margin of 6.34%. Equities research analysts forecast that United Airlines Holdings Inc will post 12.96 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on UAL shares. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on United Airlines from $145.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on United Airlines from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. Susquehanna cut their target price on United Airlines from $90.00 to $81.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on United Airlines from $154.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald set a $88.00 target price on United Airlines in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $104.64.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on UAL

United Airlines Company Profile

(Free Report)

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, flight academy, and maintenance services for third parties.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Airlines Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:UAL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for United Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.