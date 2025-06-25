Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Acquires New Stake in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 17,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $533,000.

Get Pinterest alerts:

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kentucky Retirement Systems bought a new stake in Pinterest during the first quarter valued at $1,251,000. Inlight Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Pinterest during the first quarter worth about $55,000. Garde Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Pinterest during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Praxis Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Pinterest by 24.0% during the first quarter. Praxis Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $689,000 after purchasing an additional 4,310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Pinterest by 93.7% during the first quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 286,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,882,000 after purchasing an additional 138,616 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.81% of the company’s stock.

Pinterest Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PINS opened at $35.76 on Wednesday. Pinterest, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.68 and a 1 year high of $45.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $30.64 and its 200 day moving average is $31.67. The company has a market cap of $24.25 billion, a PE ratio of 13.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.91.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Pinterest ( NYSE:PINS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.02). Pinterest had a return on equity of 8.13% and a net margin of 50.41%. The firm had revenue of $854.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $848.49 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PINS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays dropped their price target on Pinterest from $42.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 9th. TD Cowen dropped their price target on Pinterest from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Pinterest from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price target (up previously from $38.00) on shares of Pinterest in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Pinterest from $50.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $40.52.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Pinterest

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Pinterest news, Director Benjamin Silbermann sold 102,083 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.82, for a total transaction of $3,554,530.06. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,414 shares in the company, valued at approximately $292,975.48. This represents a 92.39% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Wanjiku Juanita Walcott sold 12,253 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.24, for a total value of $395,036.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 228,510 shares in the company, valued at $7,367,162.40. The trade was a 5.09% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,045,416 shares of company stock worth $34,519,739. Company insiders own 7.11% of the company’s stock.

About Pinterest

(Free Report)

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual search and discovery platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform allows people to find ideas, such as recipes, home and style inspiration, and others; and to search, save, and shop the ideas. The company was formerly known as Cold Brew Labs Inc and changed its name to Pinterest, Inc in April 2012.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Pinterest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinterest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.