Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Acquires Shares of 14,407 Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 14,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $493,000.

Get Super Micro Computer alerts:

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMCI. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Super Micro Computer by 2,890.9% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 987 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 954 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Super Micro Computer by 902.0% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 992 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 893 shares during the period. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division purchased a new position in Super Micro Computer in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. purchased a new position in Super Micro Computer in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, AlphaQuest LLC boosted its holdings in Super Micro Computer by 233.0% in the 4th quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 1,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 762 shares during the period. 84.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Super Micro Computer

In related news, CFO David E. Weigand sold 67,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.02, for a total transaction of $2,949,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 88,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,900,127.98. This trade represents a 43.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles Liang sold 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $13,500,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 66,903,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,010,663,800. This represents a 0.45% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 667,000 shares of company stock valued at $29,949,340. 17.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $39.00 price target on shares of Super Micro Computer in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Super Micro Computer from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $30.00 target price (down from $40.00) on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their target price on Super Micro Computer from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Super Micro Computer currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.63.

Get Our Latest Report on SMCI

Super Micro Computer Trading Up 4.8%

NASDAQ:SMCI opened at $42.84 on Wednesday. Super Micro Computer, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.25 and a 1 year high of $96.33. The stock has a market cap of $25.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.54 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a fifty day moving average of $38.92 and a 200-day moving average of $37.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 3.95 and a current ratio of 6.66.

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.01. Super Micro Computer had a return on equity of 20.41% and a net margin of 5.61%. The company had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.66 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Super Micro Computer, Inc. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

About Super Micro Computer

(Free Report)

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Super Micro Computer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Super Micro Computer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.