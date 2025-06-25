Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Buys Shares of 81 NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 81 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $587,000.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NVR. JDM Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of NVR during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of NVR by 150.0% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional bought a new position in shares of NVR during the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Franchise Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of NVR during the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of NVR by 75.0% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 7 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.67% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of brokerages have weighed in on NVR. Wall Street Zen raised shares of NVR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of NVR from $8,900.00 to $7,900.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9,023.33.
NVR Price Performance
Shares of NYSE NVR opened at $7,283.39 on Wednesday. NVR, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6,562.85 and a twelve month high of $9,964.77. The firm has a market cap of $21.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.99, a PEG ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7,156.89 and a 200 day moving average of $7,510.39. The company has a quick ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 5.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.
NVR (NYSE:NVR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 22nd. The construction company reported $94.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $107.87 by ($13.04). NVR had a return on equity of 38.32% and a net margin of 15.33%. The firm had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.35 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that NVR, Inc. will post 505.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.
NVR announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, May 6th that authorizes the company to buyback $750.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the construction company to purchase up to 3.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.
About NVR
NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates through, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking segments. It engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.
