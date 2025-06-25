Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Cuts Position in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund cut its stake in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Free Report) by 26.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,407 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 1,217 shares during the quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $708,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DRI. TCTC Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Grove Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 171.4% in the 1st quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 133 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 108.8% in the 1st quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 142 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Whipplewood Advisors LLC grew its stake in Darden Restaurants by 296.0% during the 1st quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 198 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Darden Restaurants during the 4th quarter worth $61,000. 93.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DRI stock opened at $221.12 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $25.88 billion, a PE ratio of 24.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.75. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $209.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $196.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 52-week low of $135.87 and a 52-week high of $228.27.

Darden Restaurants ( NYSE:DRI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, June 20th. The restaurant operator reported $2.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.97 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.25 billion. Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 51.81% and a net margin of 8.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.65 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 9.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 10th will be issued a $1.50 dividend. This is a positive change from Darden Restaurants’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 10th. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.06%.

Darden Restaurants declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Friday, June 20th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the restaurant operator to repurchase up to 3.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

DRI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays boosted their target price on Darden Restaurants from $235.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Guggenheim boosted their target price on Darden Restaurants from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 24th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Darden Restaurants from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 24th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Darden Restaurants from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on Darden Restaurants from $252.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Darden Restaurants currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $219.27.

Darden Restaurants, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. It operates under Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar’s Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Seasons 52, Bahama Breeze, Eddie V’s Prime Seafood, and Capital Burger brand names.

