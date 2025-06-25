Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Grows Stock Position in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund boosted its stake in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY – Free Report) by 2.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 21,196 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 559 shares during the quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $621,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Weyerhaeuser alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Intact Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Weyerhaeuser in the 1st quarter worth approximately $70,000. Praxis Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 43.2% in the 1st quarter. Praxis Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,490 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $600,000 after purchasing an additional 6,180 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 9,502 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 11,721 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 888 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,297 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $741,000 after purchasing an additional 2,423 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.99% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on WY. CIBC cut their target price on Weyerhaeuser from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperformer” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Weyerhaeuser from a “strong-buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Citigroup cut their target price on Weyerhaeuser from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Truist Financial cut their target price on Weyerhaeuser from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Weyerhaeuser in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.25.

Weyerhaeuser Price Performance

Shares of NYSE WY opened at $26.68 on Wednesday. Weyerhaeuser Company has a 1-year low of $24.10 and a 1-year high of $34.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $26.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.35 billion, a PE ratio of 53.36, a P/E/G ratio of 34.48 and a beta of 1.16.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.11. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 3.59% and a net margin of 5.15%. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Weyerhaeuser Company will post 0.78 EPS for the current year.

Weyerhaeuser declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, May 8th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the real estate investment trust to buy up to 5.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Weyerhaeuser Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 30th were paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 30th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.15%. Weyerhaeuser’s payout ratio is 168.00%.

About Weyerhaeuser

(Free Report)

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Weyerhaeuser Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weyerhaeuser and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.