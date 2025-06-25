Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Has $522,000 Stock Holdings in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund cut its holdings in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Free Report) by 15.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,178 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,441 shares during the quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $522,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TSN. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 17.2% in the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 4,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 729 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,315,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,454,000 after buying an additional 427,582 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods in the fourth quarter valued at $1,502,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 34.5% in the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 195,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,231,000 after buying an additional 50,199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York Life Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 38,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,217,000 after buying an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. 67.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on TSN shares. Stephens lowered their price objective on Tyson Foods from $63.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Tyson Foods in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $67.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Tyson Foods from $63.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Wall Street Zen lowered Tyson Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Tyson Foods from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.11.

Tyson Foods Price Performance

Tyson Foods stock opened at $55.53 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.61, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.60. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 1 year low of $54.01 and a 1 year high of $66.88. The business has a 50-day moving average of $56.93 and a 200-day moving average of $58.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $13.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.15 billion. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 7.43% and a net margin of 1.70%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.62 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 3.8 EPS for the current year.

Tyson Foods Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 29th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 29th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.60%. Tyson Foods’s payout ratio is currently 77.82%.

About Tyson Foods

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, including breaded chicken strips, nuggets, patties, and other ready-to-fix or fully cooked chicken parts; and supplies poultry breeding stock.

