Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Has $583,000 Stock Position in Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund lifted its stake in shares of Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL – Free Report) by 92.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,840 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,328 shares during the quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund’s holdings in Carnival were worth $583,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CCL. Measured Risk Portfolios Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Carnival during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carnival during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carnival during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Dunhill Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Carnival by 1,125.0% during the 1st quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 1,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,710 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Carnival during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. 67.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. HSBC upgraded Carnival from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Carnival in a research report on Wednesday, March 26th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Carnival in a research report on Monday, March 10th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Carnival from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 price objective (up from $26.00) on shares of Carnival in a research report on Tuesday, June 17th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Carnival has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $26.79.

Shares of CCL stock opened at $25.72 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $30.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.14, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 2.58. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $21.73 and a 200-day moving average of $22.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78. Carnival Corporation has a 1-year low of $13.78 and a 1-year high of $28.72.

Carnival (NYSE:CCL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 24th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $6.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.20 billion. Carnival had a return on equity of 26.53% and a net margin of 8.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Carnival Corporation will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Carnival Corp. engages in the operation of cruise ships. It operates through the following business segments: North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise, Europe and Asia (EA) Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Others. The North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise segment includes the Carnival Cruise Line, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, and Seabourn.

